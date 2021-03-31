Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 4,030 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 371,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 226,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth $1,136,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $293.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

