Wells Fargo & Company Boosts EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $148.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $144.63 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $90.39 and a 52-week high of $153.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.37 and its 200 day moving average is $138.27.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

