Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th.

ERC stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 3,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

