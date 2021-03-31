Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Plains GP (PAGP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Plains GP (NYSE: PAGP):

3/29/2021 – Plains GP had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2021 – Plains GP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

3/22/2021 – Plains GP was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/19/2021 – Plains GP had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Plains GP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

3/17/2021 – Plains GP had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

3/11/2021 – Plains GP was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

3/3/2021 – Plains GP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

2/11/2021 – Plains GP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Plains GP is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $3,743,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 493,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 130,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

