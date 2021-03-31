WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 221,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $93.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

