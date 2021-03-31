Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after buying an additional 201,166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,269,000.

Shares of VV stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.36. 2,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.04 and its 200-day moving average is $171.66. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $186.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

