Waves (WAVES) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $11.91 or 0.00019986 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $111.45 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,720,674 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

