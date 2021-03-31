Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Given New $7.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

WVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $292.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 151,052 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

