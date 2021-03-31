Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $255.50

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $255.50 and last traded at $255.50, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.50.

The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

