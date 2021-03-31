Walleye Capital LLC Sells 47,825 Shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,825 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 1.60% of NewHold Investment worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NewHold Investment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NewHold Investment alerts:

NHIC stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37. NewHold Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC).

Receive News & Ratings for NewHold Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewHold Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.