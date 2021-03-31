Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,244,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 374.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 251,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after purchasing an additional 198,640 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day moving average is $136.43. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

