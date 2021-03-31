Walleye Capital LLC Invests $879,000 in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQC opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

