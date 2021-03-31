Walleye Capital LLC Invests $628,000 in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MRC Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in MRC Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $747.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.09 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

