Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Position in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Leaf Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEAF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leaf Group by 1,129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 74,606 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Leaf Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Leaf Group by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 51,242 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEAF stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.90. Leaf Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEAF. BTIG Research began coverage on Leaf Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Leaf Group Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

