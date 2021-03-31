Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 9,102 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 154.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,014 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82. The firm has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

