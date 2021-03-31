Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Surgery Partners worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at $16,136,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at $6,029,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $15,404,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,703,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,563,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $44.98.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

