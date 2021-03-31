Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 27 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Professional Planning bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total transaction of $689,600.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,980.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,009 shares of company stock worth $194,226,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $782.15.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $35.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $661.41. 22,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,728. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.50 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $768.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $737.99.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

