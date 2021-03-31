Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.9% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after buying an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.37. The company had a trading volume of 82,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

