Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 520.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 319.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 31.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 46,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Broadcom by 712.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $7.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.00. 78,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,907. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.68 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $189.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,897 shares of company stock worth $13,194,222. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

