W. Sharps Robert Sells 6,000 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TROW opened at $172.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.36 and a 1-year high of $179.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 259,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,364,000 after acquiring an additional 72,906 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after acquiring an additional 139,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

