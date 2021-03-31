W Green Pay Trading Up 3.7% This Week (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a market cap of $212,665.30 and approximately $76,735.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00642335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00026923 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.