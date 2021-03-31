Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 14,667 Shares

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $514,225.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,350,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VRM opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Vroom by 116.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,994 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,197,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

