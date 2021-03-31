Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of IRR opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

