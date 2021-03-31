Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.
Shares of IRR opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.
About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund
