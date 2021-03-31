Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading 7% Higher

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s stock price traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.06. 1,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 332,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

