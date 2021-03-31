Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VOR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vor Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

NYSE:VOR opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.