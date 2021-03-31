Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 188 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a SEK 188 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOLV.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 257 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 218.91.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

