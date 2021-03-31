Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 422,458 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $16,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.