Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 152,777 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 971,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,777 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $13,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ovintiv by 113.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,802 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ovintiv by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,023,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Shares of OVV opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

