Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,612 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 267.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $260.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $116.00 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.12.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

