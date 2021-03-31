Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $12.37 Million Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 239,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in First American Financial by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.