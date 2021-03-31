Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $16.10 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 153.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,315 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,200 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,614 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,045 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after acquiring an additional 878,388 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

