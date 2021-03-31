Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 60,072 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 271.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,165 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,072 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 36,082 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 744,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,303,000 after buying an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $209.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

