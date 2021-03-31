Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $25.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 178.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 72,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 108.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 130.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 8.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,722,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

