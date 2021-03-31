Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $25.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.
In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of VST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,722,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.