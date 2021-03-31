Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX opened at $165.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.79. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,187 shares of company stock worth $82,715,148 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.