Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after buying an additional 195,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Landstar System by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after acquiring an additional 136,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,294 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 87,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Landstar System by 198.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 80,629 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSTR. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.85.

LSTR opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.32 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

