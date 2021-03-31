Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $614,000 Investment in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

