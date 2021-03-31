Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $637,000 in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 132,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of CLVS opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

