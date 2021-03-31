Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $628,000 Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Getty Realty worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Getty Realty

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.