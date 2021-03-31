Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHB. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

