Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 500 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Graham were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $575.55 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $634.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $593.68 and a 200 day moving average of $501.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.