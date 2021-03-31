Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.32

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and traded as high as $11.50. Vince shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 2,071 shares.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.
Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
