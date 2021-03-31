Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.32

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and traded as high as $11.50. Vince shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 2,071 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNCE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vince by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Vince by 76.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vince by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

