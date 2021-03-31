Victrex (LON:VCT) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,958.89 ($25.59).

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,240 ($29.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 35.84. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,498 ($32.64). The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,166.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,135.48.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, with a total value of £64,320 ($84,034.49). Also, insider Martin Court sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,408 ($31.46), for a total transaction of £41,875.12 ($54,710.11). Insiders bought a total of 3,019 shares of company stock worth $6,475,264 over the last ninety days.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

