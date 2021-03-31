Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 178.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,490 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 48,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 374,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

VIAV traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. 12,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.32 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,619. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,625 shares of company stock worth $169,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

