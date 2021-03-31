Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.06.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.