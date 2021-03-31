Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 371,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Vector Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,517,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,286,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,628,000.

NASDAQ:VACQ traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. 8,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,006. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.45.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

