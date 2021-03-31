Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $45.60 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 549,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,595,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 274,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,686. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.