Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,595 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.07. 645,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,643,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

