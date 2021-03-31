Verition Fund Management LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,599,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,016,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 154,882 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

NASDAQ STRO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. 16,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,984. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -251.67 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

