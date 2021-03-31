Verition Fund Management LLC Has $10.15 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,750,171 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of ON Semiconductor worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 244,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

