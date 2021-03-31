Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 1,679.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,370 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $201,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NYSE TME traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,305,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

